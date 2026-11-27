Russia will continue the process of modernizing its naval fleet, President Vladimir Putin said, expressing confidence that the plan to create a powerful naval force would be fully implemented within the projected timeframe.

Putin made the remarks during a flag-raising ceremony aboard the Perm nuclear-powered submarine. According to Russian news agency RIA, which cited the Kremlin, this is the first submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles.

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The commissioning of the Perm represents another step by Moscow to strengthen its naval military capabilities.

The submarine, equipped with Zircon hypersonic missile technology, is seen as an important component of Russia’s efforts to modernize its naval arsenal.