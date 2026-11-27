69 million lekë missing from Durrës Post Office / Camera footage reveals suspicious movements of money and the payment-order scheme involving Shijak and Krujë

An internal inspection by Albanian Post, accompanied by a review of security-camera footage, identified suspicious activity at the Durrës Post Office branch. According to the audit results, 69 million new lekë are missing from the branch.

The program “In the Crosshairs,” hosted by journalist Klodiana Lala, examined suspicions surrounding the embezzlement of funds, how the financial shortfall was uncovered and the role of the individuals mentioned in the audit documents.

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Under investigation and at the center of the suspicions are former director Elisabeta Mataj, head of Finance Valbona Duni and specialist Paola Dana. The documents show that payment orders were prepared for the Shijak and Krujë post offices, but the corresponding amounts were not recorded as deposits in the cash offices of those branches. Meanwhile, video footage shows repeated movements of bags of money and employees leaving the branch premises.

Excerpt from the documentary:

The case, initially treated as a corruption affair, has taken on dimensions far greater than the Durrës Post Office branch itself, where the scheme is believed to have begun. The case file is now in the hands of the Special Prosecution Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK), which suspects that this was not the act of a single person, but of a structured criminal group that may have links reaching as far as the Parliament of Albania.

According to the suspicions, the group operated inside the post office branch for an extended period, embezzling millions of lekë. The money is also suspected of having been used to purchase parliamentary mandates.

Etleva Budini, the Socialist MP for Durrës County, is one of the people with immunity being examined by SPAK.

The justice authorities’ interest is also linked to the position she previously held as director of Durrës Post Office, a period during which the audit identified serious violations and the embezzlement of funds.

The suspicions concern a complicated mechanism in which postal officials allegedly took a percentage of payments made on behalf of other institutions, including the Cadastral Agency and rent-bonus payments for people affected by the earthquake of November 26, 2019, which claimed 51 lives.

This is the story of the Durrës Post Office branch and its former director, Elisabeta Mataj.

Since July of this year, Mataj has been under investigation by the Durrës Prosecutor’s Office for abuse of office in connection with the branch’s funds.

The investigation began following a criminal complaint filed by the General Directorate of Albanian Post. The institution had found that considerable sums of money were missing from the inventory and had not been collected by the Durrës Post Office branch, which also covered the Shijak and Krujë branches.

The initial checks would uncover an even more serious situation, involving financial abuses amounting to substantial sums.

The complaint filed with the Durrës Prosecutor’s Office called for an investigation into the branch because the funds were not being transferred to the account of the General Directorate of Albanian Post.

As a result, negative discrepancies had emerged in the accounting records of the Central Post Office.

Before filing the complaint, the director general had also ordered an internal audit of the Durrës Post Office branch.

The inspection was undertaken because of suspicions about the branch’s financial management.

The checks revealed not only suspicions of abuse of office, but also the involvement of senior officials and executives of the institution. These individuals are suspected of taking large sums from bags of money intended for pensioners and social assistance, while the destination of the funds has not yet been established.

The complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office

On July 14, 2026, the entity “Albanian Post” filed a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office of the Durrës First Instance Court. It stated that the Albanian Post Durrës branch had failed to continue transferring funds to the account of the General Directorate, creating negative discrepancies in the accounting records of the General Directorate of Albanian Post sh.a.

To support these findings, the General Directorate had previously established an audit team.

The inspection team carried out checks at the Durrës Post Office branch during April and May 2026.

During the first inspection, it was found that the central branch accepted payment orders on behalf of smaller branches, but the money was not recorded as having been transferred to the accounts of the Shijak and Krujë branches.

The audit team checked the cash balance and found that during April-May 2026, payment orders in lekë had been issued from the central cash office in favor of the Shijak and Krujë post offices. These orders had been recorded in the system and in the central cash-office journal of the Durrës branch, reducing the physical amount of money held there.

This is where the first figure for the amount missing from the Durrës Post Office branch emerges.

According to the audit, the amount was 690 million old lekë, or approximately 700,000 euros.

These funds should have been recorded as deposits in the cash offices of the Shijak and Krujë post offices.

However, this did not happen, and it is not known where the money ended up.

A review of the analytical cash journals of the Shijak and Krujë branches showed that the amounts on the payment orders had not been recorded as deposits at the respective branches. For this reason, the withdrawal of approximately 69,000,000 lekë from the central cash office of the Durrës branch remained unjustified.

In other words, the money had left the Durrës Post Office destined for the cash offices of the Shijak and Krujë branches, but had not reached them.

The question was where these sums had ended up and how their disappearance had been possible.

Investigators also sought to establish who was responsible and whether such an amount could have been removed without the knowledge of the institution’s managers.

According to the investigation file obtained by the program “In the Crosshairs,” Albanian Post did not limit itself to a financial audit.

The institution also decided to review security-camera footage recorded inside the Durrës Post Office branch.

The footage shows female employees moving money in violation of the rules and, in some cases, taking money from bags and carrying it outside the building.

According to footage obtained from cameras inside the central Durrës branch, the money was moved in violation of the legal acts and internal regulations of Albanian Post sh.a.

But what exactly does the footage show, and who are the people identified in it?

The investigation also aims to uncover the connection between Elisabeta Mataj, head of Finance Valbona Duni and the other people involved in the case.

On April 2, 2026, at 3:28 p.m., Valbona Duni, together with the finance specialist and in the presence of Paola Dana, collected from the cash office a bag containing money that had just arrived from the bank.

The finance specialist left with the bag and, accompanied by the head of Finance, went to her office.

A short while later, Valbona Duni took the bag to the office of the branch director, Elisabeta Mataj.

At 3:39 p.m., Mataj left the office carrying a transparent white bag whose contents could not be determined from the footage.

Although the investigative team was unable to identify the items in the bag, further checks showed that on the same date Elisabeta Mataj had signed a payment order for 5 million lekë for the Shijak post office.

However, this amount was not recorded as having been deposited in the branch’s account.

Payment order no. 2330, dated April 2, 2026, was for 5,000,000 lekë and bore the description “for the internal-link account, Shijak branch.” The document carried the signatures of Elisabeta Mataj, Valbona Duni, Paola Dana and F. N., the cashier of the Shijak branch, whose signature is suspected of having been forged.

According to the checks, this was not the only instance in which money was taken from the Durrës Post Office branch in this manner.

Similar episodes were repeatedly recorded during April and May 2026.

The same officials appear in the footage: Elisabeta Mataj, at the time director of the Durrës Post Office branch; Valbona Duni, head of Finance; and Paola Dana, a branch specialist.

The checks raise suspicions that in all the documented cases, the signatures of the cashiers at the Shijak and Krujë branches were forged.

On April 14, 2026, at 1:06 p.m., Valbona Duni took a bag containing money from the cash office. Paola Dana was also there at the time.

The head of Finance then went into her office.

This incident corresponds to payment order no. 2706, worth 10,000,000 lekë, with the description “for the internal-link account, Krujë branch.” The document was signed by Elisabeta Mataj, Valbona Duni, Paola Dana and V. G., the cashier of the Krujë branch, whose signature is suspected of having been forged.

Another case was recorded the following day, on April 15, 2026.

This time, the cameras captured Valbona Duni leaving the Durrës Post Office branch with a handbag.

Checks into this episode again identified suspicions that the signature of the Krujë Post Office cashier, V. G., had been forged.

The suspicion is that this signature too was forged by the same group inside the Durrës Post Office, which was headed by Elisabeta Mataj.

The alleged mechanism was repeated in the same way: first, payment orders were prepared for the Shijak and Krujë branches; then the cashiers’ signatures were imitated; finally, the sums that should have been transferred to those branches were taken from the bags at the Durrës Post Office and carried out of the offices, without their destination being established.

One of the recorded episodes occurred on April 15, 2026, at 2:13 p.m. Valbona Duni took a bag of money from the cash office, while Paola Dana was there.

After taking the bag, the head of Finance entered her office.

Twenty-two minutes later, she left the office with a handbag and departed the workplace.

For that date, payment order no. 2748 was recorded, worth 10,000,000 lekë, with the description “for the internal-link account, Krujë branch.” The document carried the signatures of Elisabeta Mataj, Valbona Duni, Paola Dana and V. G., the cashier of the Krujë branch, whose signature is suspected of having been forged.

The footage and documents suggest that Valbona Duni was not acting alone.

The suspicions also include the director of the Durrës Post Office branch, Elisabeta Mataj.

Even in cases where Mataj is not seen taking money from the bags, her signature on the documents indicates that she may have been aware of the illegal actions of her subordinate, Valbona Duni.

In another episode, Paola Dana is seen handing the head of Finance bundles of 5,000-new-lekë banknotes.

Payment orders worth 5 million new lekë had also been prepared for the Shijak post office in connection with this incident.

This amount too was not recorded as having been transferred to the branch’s account, although the documents carried a signature indicating that the Shijak cashier had withdrawn the money.

Investigators suspect that this cashier’s signature had also been forged.

On April 20, 2026, at 1:39 p.m., the deputy cashier, in the presence of cashier Paola Dana, handed Valbona Duni approximately 10 bundles of 5,000-new-lekë banknotes placed in plastic bags.

After receiving the money, the head of Finance went to her office.

A review of the documents shows that payment order no. 2866, worth 5,000,000 lekë, corresponds to this date, with the description “for the internal-link account, Shijak branch.” It was signed by Elisabeta Mataj, Valbona Duni, Paola Dana and F. N., the cashier of the Shijak branch, whose signature is suspected of having been forged.

A similar situation was repeated four days later. The employee accompanying the money left two bags of cash at the cash office of the Durrës Post Office branch, but one of them was allegedly taken by Valbona Duni.

The head of Finance then took the bag to her office.

In connection with this case, a payment order worth 5 million lekë was issued for the Shijak branch, but the amount was not recorded as having been deposited at that post office.

The suspicion is that the money was embezzled by the group headed by Elisabeta Mataj, in cooperation with Valbona Duni and Paola Dana.

According to the investigation, these individuals continued to use forged signatures belonging to the cashiers of the Shijak and Krujë branches.

Another case was recorded on April 30, when 11 million new lekë went missing.

On May 7, Elisabeta Mataj herself reappears, seen taking money from the bags.

On May 7, 2026, at 2:41 p.m., Valbona Duni took a bag of money from the cash office while Paola Dana was present. She then entered her office.

One minute later, Valbona Duni left with the same bag and entered the office of director Elisabeta Mataj.

After a short time, the two women left the office.

For this episode, payment order no. 4283/6 was recorded, worth 5,000,000 lekë, with the description “for the internal-link account, Shijak branch.” The document was signed only by Paola Dana.

The following day, Valbona Duni took a large package of 5,000-new-lekë banknotes from the cash office in the presence of Paola Dana and carried it to her office.

For this date, payment order no. 4320 was recorded, worth 5,000,000 lekë, with the description “for the internal-link account, Shijak branch.” The document carried the signatures of Elisabeta Mataj, Valbona Duni, Paola Dana and F. N., the cashier of the Shijak branch, whose signature is suspected of having been forged.

According to the security footage, the suspected actions continued until May 29, 2026.

These are at least the episodes verified through the security cameras.

During this period, three other cases were also identified in which Elisabeta Mataj, in her capacity as director of Albanian Post, appears together with Valbona Duni and Paola Dana taking money from the bags.

According to the investigative team’s initial calculations, the total value of the missing sums amounts to 69,000,000 new lekë.

Asked about her involvement in the case, head of Finance Valbona Duni attributed responsibility to director Elisabeta Mataj.

According to her statement, it was Mataj who took the money from the bag and placed it in her personal handbag.

Duni said that she had always acted on the director’s verbal orders.

However, the regulations governing the handling of monetary assets and Albanian Post’s security regulations stipulate that the physical handling of money is the sole responsibility of the cashier.