At the summit held Wednesday in Brussels between the European Union and the Western Balkan countries, a Declaration was adopted that reconfirms Brussels’ commitment to enlargement in the region, but at the same time demands that Balkan states resolve bilateral disputes, align with European foreign policy, and intensify the fight against corruption and organized crime. These messages carry particular weight for Macedonia, whose European integration process continues to be burdened by open issues with Bulgaria.

“The future of the Western Balkans lies in our Union” and enlargement is a real opportunity that must be seized, the Declaration emphasizes. With this document, European leaders confirm their full and clear commitment to the region’s European perspective.

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However, even though Brussels reiterates that Western Balkan countries belong in the EU, the Declaration sets no concrete deadlines for their membership, nor does it offer new solutions for overcoming obstacles in the negotiating processes.

For North Macedonia, one of the most important messages is the call for additional efforts in resolving bilateral and regional disputes. The Declaration underscores that decisive actions are needed for reconciliation, regional stability, and achieving final, comprehensive, and binding solutions to open issues between states.

This formulation takes on special meaning for North Macedonia, given the dispute with Bulgaria and the deadlock in the European integration process related to the implementation of the agreed negotiating framework.

Although the Declaration does not explicitly mention Bulgaria and the constitutional changes, the message from European leaders is that resolving bilateral issues remains an important element of the integration process.