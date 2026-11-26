Clash in Parliament between Ziadin Sela and Afrim Gashi: You’re too small to cut off my microphone

During today’s session in Parliament, dedicated to MPs’ questions, Ziadin Sela clashed with Afrim Gashi.

Sela claimed that his MPs have been treated unfairly regarding the order of MPs who will pose questions.

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He stressed that these are MPs not organized in parliamentary groups, who are not controlled by any political force. According to him, no one consulted them about the order of MPs who will pose questions. Sela added that the Rules of Procedure clearly stipulate that the order of MPs is determined in agreement with parliamentary groups and with MPs who are not organized in parliamentary groups.

“If you have an agreement with BDI so that MPs from other parties remain in the shadows, we will tear off these masks,” Sela declared.

On the other hand, Gashi denied that any injustice has been caused and referred to the relevant article of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

“There is no injustice, the order for posing questions is provided for in Article 41, paragraph two,” Gashi said.