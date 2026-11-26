The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, expressed his expectation that the European Commission will assess the country’s progress in implementing the Reform Agenda and approve another 75 million euros under the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

He also announced that the country’s citizens will soon be able to use telecommunications services in European Union member states without additional roaming costs.

Të lidhura None found

Upon arriving at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels, Mickoski stressed that the Government is continuously fulfilling its reform obligations and that the Reform Agenda does not include bilateral issues.

He said that they do not address bilateral issues, while fulfilling everything related to the merit-based system, adding that he expects exactly this to be recognized today by the European Commission.

The additional 75 million euros represents a 10 percent increase over the amount of 750 million euros already provided for North Macedonia under the Growth Plan. However, to benefit from this amount, the country will have to meet other obligations as well.

As regards the removal of roaming, the Prime Minister stressed that North Macedonia is the first country in the region to have completed the technical and formal phase for joining the European “Roam Like at Home” model.

Mickoski confirmed that the Government’s position on constitutional changes will not change. According to him, priority should be given to reaching an agreement on the Action Plan for Minorities, for which the Government has already submitted a proposal.

The Prime Minister added that the European Union should not underestimate the potential of the Western Balkans, whose citizens have long waited for membership.

“The Western Balkans is Europe’s gateway and is part of Europe. Our citizens are truly disappointed because they have waited too long in its yard. At last, we want to earn our place at the common table, based on the principle of merit,” Mickoski stressed.

Today’s summit in Brussels is focused on accelerating the enlargement process, implementing reforms, gradually integrating the region into the common European market, and strengthening political and security cooperation.