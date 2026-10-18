Rrustemi responds to Haziri: When you were in power, Serbian elections were allowed in Kosovo

Adnan Rrustemi, a deputy from the Vetëvendosje Movement, has reacted to the position taken by Lutfi Haziri, deputy leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo, regarding Serbia’s elections in Kosovo. According to Rrustemi, Haziri’s statement creates the impression that there could still be a dilemma over whether they should be held, even though that possibility is no longer on the table.

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Haziri has spoken out against organizing Serbia’s elections in the territory of Kosovo and called for the continuation of the process of dismantling the remaining structures of Serbian institutions. In his response, Rrustemi accused the political class represented by Haziri of taking different positions when in power and when in opposition.

In a Facebook post, Rrustemi recalled that, before Vetëvendosje came to power, Serbia’s elections were held in Kosovo as a common practice. He said that a statement against them would make sense only in a reality where the possibility of holding them still existed.

The Vetëvendosje deputy stressed that no one should have any doubts about the issue today, since Serbia’s elections will not be held in Kosovo. According to him, Haziri’s statement, although opposing their organization, could create the opposite impression.

Rrustemi also claimed that if the decision depended on Lutfi Haziri and the political force he represents, Serbian elections would continue to be organized in Kosovo, while Vetëvendosje would remain in the role of opposing this practice.

Referring to 2020, he recalled that one of the first decisions of Avdullah Hoti’s government was to allow Serbia’s elections. Rrustemi stated that they allowed these elections when they were in power, did not support Vetëvendosje’s efforts to ban them, and only after several years acknowledged that banning them was possible.

For his part, Haziri said that Kosovo should continue removing the remaining structures of Serbia and the former Yugoslavia. He assessed that these structures are fragments and remnants that are gradually being removed, while, according to him, the dismantling of the institutions of Serbia and the former Yugoslavia began on June 12, 1999.

The LDK deputy leader emphasized that all citizens should be treated equally and integrated into the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo. He stressed that guaranteeing the rights of every citizen, regardless of affiliation, should remain a priority.

Serbia is expected to hold elections on October 25. Since 2021, the government led by Albin Kurti has not allowed Serbia’s elections to be held in the territory of Kosovo. Days ago, the holding of Serbian election campaigns was also halted in the north of the country.