PDK clarifies reports about Bedri Hamza’s resignation: No official decision has been made yet

PDK clarifies reports about Bedri Hamza’s resignation: No official decision has been made yet

The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) has responded to reports that Bedri Hamza has stepped down as party leader, stressing that no official decision has been made on the matter so far.

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The PDK Information Office said Hamza has publicly stated that he will leave the party leadership only once the internal election process begins, “Bota sot” reports.

“There is no official decision on this matter. Chairman Hamza has publicly stated that, whenever the internal election process is launched, he will resign and will not run for re-election,” the PDK Information Office said in a response to the media.

The party said it is currently focused on completing the steps to support the defense of former KLA leaders in The Hague during the appeal phase.

“We will inform you in due course of any official decisions and developments within the party,” the response added.

Meanwhile, several media outlets have reported that Bedri Hamza has already informed the PDK leadership of his decision to resign, and that the resignation may be made official in the coming days.

According to these reports, PDK Deputy Chairwoman Vlora Çitaku is expected to take over the party’s interim leadership.

Together with the party leadership, she is expected to oversee preparations for the internal elections and the PDK Electoral Assembly, which, according to reports, may be held next year.

However, the PDK has not officially confirmed these developments.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 20:10

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