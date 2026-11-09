Rashiq links the government’s greater readiness for the Association to developments in Serbia

Rashiq links the government’s greater readiness for the Association to developments in Serbia

According to Nenad Rashiq, the minister for communities and return, the Kosovo government is more willing to establish the Association of Serb-majority municipalities. He linked this assessment to the Student List’s victory in elections held in Serbia.

Speaking to Gazeta Express in an interview published last night, Rashiq stressed that the agreements reached make the Association an obligation that remains open for discussion. In his view, it is up to Kosovo’s leaders to determine whether the process will move forward.

Të lidhura

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Rashiq described the situation as almost historic, with the potential to take relations between Kosovo and Serbia to a new level. He called on all parties to show understanding, patience and tolerance.

The issue prompting the most discussion concerns Serbia’s recognition of Kosovo. The minister proposed that it not be treated as an immediate priority, but be temporarily deferred to leave room for other processes.

These views were expressed days after Prime Minister Albin Kurti said he hoped for a turning point in Belgrade following the fall of Aleksandar Vučić. Meanwhile, analysts who spoke to Bota Sot are skeptical that Serbia will quickly change its position toward Kosovo.

The Association is among the most sensitive issues in the dialogue. In 2015, Kosovo’s Constitutional Court found that some of its principles were not in line with the Constitution.

As of 10:00 today, the Office of Prime Minister Albin Kurti had not issued a public response. It remains unclear whether Rashiq presented the government’s position or his personal view. Opposition parties have also not responded.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 11:46

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