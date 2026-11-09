Arkin Jahiji officially takes office as mayor of Bërvenica, announces office for expatriates

Arkin Jahiji officially took office today as mayor of the Municipality of Bërvenica. In his remarks, he pledged to respect every resident, regardless of ethnicity, religion, political affiliation or other differences, TV21 reports.

Jahiji announced that an office for expatriates and an office offering free legal assistance would open in the municipality during his term.

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Outlining his vision, the newly elected mayor spoke of a more developed and effective municipality that creates new jobs, serves children and families, offers villages a future and is governed responsibly.