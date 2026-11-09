Arkin Jahiji officially takes office as mayor of Bërvenica, announces office for expatriates

Arkin Jahiji officially takes office as mayor of Bërvenica, announces office for expatriates

Arkin Jahiji officially took office today as mayor of the Municipality of Bërvenica. In his remarks, he pledged to respect every resident, regardless of ethnicity, religion, political affiliation or other differences, TV21 reports.

Jahiji announced that an office for expatriates and an office offering free legal assistance would open in the municipality during his term.

Të lidhura

None found

Outlining his vision, the newly elected mayor spoke of a more developed and effective municipality that creates new jobs, serves children and families, offers villages a future and is governed responsibly.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 11:46

Tags: , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet