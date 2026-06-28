Rama: I Will Not Resign, I Have Signed with the People Until 2029

Prime Minister Edi Rama has responded to Florian Haçkaj, head of “Diaspora for Free Albania,” regarding the protest that has been continuing for more than 28 days.

The head of state stressed that he will not resign, as he has signed on until 2029.

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“No (I will not resign). I am bound by a contract with someone else, called the sovereign people of Albania, with whom I have signed until 2029. I want to assure all those who are sincere, and who have no party or money behind them to incite this protest, that I do not confuse their concerns, troubles and anger with these…”, Rama said.