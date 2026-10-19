Rama attacks protesters: A TikTok generation that cannot string seven words together, they are hostages and uneducated people

This Monday, Prime Minister Edi Rama responded to the protests and calls for his resignation, condemning acts of violence and accusing protesters involved in clashes of seeking destruction rather than peace.

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As students call for him to step down, Rama continues to attack them, portraying them as hostages of a new ideology whose aim is to destroy.

Rama: A wave of violence that has nothing to do with any of the reasons a person in a democratic country might have to demand more from the government and express dissatisfaction. I brought this with me again because you have to hold it in your hand, weigh it, calculate how much greater its weight becomes when it is directed at people in uniform, and what it can do to anyone. There can be no negotiation with this.

There can be no negotiation with anyone who puts this forward, because the moment the state negotiates with it, the state has fallen. When this wins, its logic itself becomes the state. Albania has seen this film more than once, and its consequences are wounds that take years to heal.

The young people behind this do not want peace but upheaval; they are idealized young people under the inspiration of that new dark force that has emerged in Europe, which Trump has declared a terrorist organization.

This does not mean that young people who think life is TikTok, and that with TikTok—and without being able to string seven words together—they will build Albania. They are hostages of a new spirit and ideology with only one mission: Destroy, tear everything down, level it all, because we will start from scratch.