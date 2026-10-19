Demo: Violence against the police is unacceptable and has no place in a democratic society

During a media conference, Minister of the Interior Ervin Demo commented on the situation created by the protests held in Tirana in recent days, condemning acts of violence and declaring that they could no longer be described as part of a peaceful protest.

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According to data made public by the minister, 295 people have been injured during these protests, including journalists, protesters, police officers and passers-by. Of this number, 196 are State Police officers.

Demo said that police officers had maintained their composure and professionalism despite facing violence, while continuing to carry out their duty to ensure public order and security.

“It is unacceptable that we have elements of violence on the streets of Tirana. The police have endured barbaric violence,” the minister said.

He said that state buildings had also been damaged during the protests, while attacks against political entities had been recorded.

The minister stressed that the presence of violent elements had changed the nature of the protest and underlined that such actions could not be justified in a democratic society.

“Violence has no place in a democratic society. Violence cannot be accepted by anyone,” Demo said.

Concluding his statement, Ervin Demo said that even six days after the situation began, political forces and society had not responded at the appropriate level to condemn violence against police officers.