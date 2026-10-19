Spartak Ngjela: Edi Rama’s resignation is a historic necessity, Albania is in national danger

Spartak Ngjela: Edi Rama’s resignation is a historic necessity, Albania is in national danger

Lawyer Spartak Ngjela has called for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama in a statement concerning the student protests taking place in Tirana.

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Ngjela describes Rama’s departure from office as a “historic necessity,” while portraying the situation in the country as extremely serious.

According to him, the protest by young people and students is a development of particular importance for Albania’s future.

The full statement:

The resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama today is a historic necessity.

The situation in Albania is extremely serious today.

The student youth’s protest is very strong.

Youth is youth!

The essential question is this:

Albania or Rama?

Edi Rama’s resignation or the destruction of Albania?

Albania is in national danger and heading toward destruction.

Only Prime Minister Rama’s resignation can save the country from this situation.

Therefore…

If Edi Rama does not resign as prime minister by the end of today, his responsibility before the judicial authorities will be very serious, as a criminal case with charges brought against him at SPAK.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 08:56

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