Rama accuses Russia and Iran over protests, promises rewards for police and punishments for students

Prime Minister Edi Rama sharpened his rhetoric on Monday against protesters demanding his resignation, linking the unrest of recent days to the influence of Russia, Iran and far-left movements, while expressing unconditional support for the State Police, which has faced accusations of disproportionate use of force against demonstrators.

Të lidhura None found

In a meeting with State Police leadership on October 19, as anti-government protests entered their second week, Rama promised an immediate reward of 2,500 euros for every officer involved in handling the protests, as well as significant salary increases starting in January next year.

The prime minister portrayed the protest as part of a coordinated attack against Albania and its aspirations for European Union integration, claiming that foreign services also stand behind the mobilization of young people.

According to him, Russia and Iran have used thousands of fake profiles on social media to fuel discontent against the government, initially through environmental protests against tourism projects in Zvërnec and Sazan.

“Thousands upon thousands, tens of thousands of fake profiles created specifically as Albanians who sought to protect nature, were set in motion, just as thousands upon thousands of others were set in motion by the terrorist Republic of Iran,” Rama declared.

He also linked the protests to the ANTIFA movement, referring to its designation as a terrorist organization by American President Donald Trump.

The prime minister presented no concrete evidence of Russian or Iranian services being involved in organizing the protests, while acknowledging that the participants are mainly young Albanians.

Rama described them as influenced by an extremist ideology aimed at overthrowing the existing order, also casting doubt on the student character of the movement.

“This is not a revolt over education,” he declared, comparing the current protest with the peaceful mobilization of students in 2018.

His statements come after a week of protests that began on October 13 and spread from Tirana to several other cities, with the participation of thousands of pupils, students and citizens demanding the government’s resignation.

The protests have been accompanied by violent clashes, attacks on state institutions, arson and damage to public and private property.

On the other hand, police have used tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and physical force to disperse demonstrators.

The People’s Advocate has launched administrative investigations into the use of force and has identified concerns regarding the treatment of detained individuals, including minors.

Despite these concerns, Rama defended the police actions and argued that even people standing near violent demonstrators can become the object of police intervention.

“Anyone who is in a violent demonstration is an object of the State Police,” he declared.

The prime minister also warned of financial and administrative consequences for protesters, declaring that the families of minors will be forced to pay for damages caused during the protests.

“I say to all the families of those minors, you will pay,” Rama said, adding that the bill for damages will follow families who, according to him, have not exercised parental responsibility.

He also warned that students who have used violence against police will lose scholarships, financial support and benefits from free education.

“They will not have free education. Those students who go out and assault the State Police will not have scholarships, will not have financial support from the state,” the prime minister declared.

Rama did not explain on what legal basis these measures would be imposed, which institutions would implement them and whether they would be conditioned by final court rulings.

In his speech, the prime minister also attacked media critical of the government, including News24 and Syri TV, leveling accusations of tax evasion and money laundering, without presenting evidence to support them.

He also accused the Democratic Party and political commentators of inciting an escalation of violence, claiming that his opponents hope for a fatal incident that would lead to a deeper political crisis.

Nevertheless, Rama reiterated that he is ready for dialogue with peaceful protesters, but ruled out the possibility of an agreement that would include his resignation or a change of government.

“Dialogue at any hour, on any day, in any place with anyone except the political forces that are behind the violence and that do not distance themselves from violence,” he said.

Responding to the protesters’ main demand for his removal from power, Rama insisted that his mandate stems from elections and ends in 2029.

“For me, the prime minister’s office is not a job,” he said. “It is a mission entrusted to me by 800-something thousand Albanians based on a contract that ends in 2029,” Rama concluded. / BIRN