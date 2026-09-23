Qorrolli reveals final deadline for presidential election after Constitutional Court ruling

Vetëvendosje MP Vigan Qorrolli reacted immediately after the Constitutional Court clarified the deadline for the election of the President of Kosovo.

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In a Facebook post, he stressed that the Constitutional Court upheld the legitimacy of the Assembly and the current Government, adding that the process of electing the head of state must be completed without exceeding the constitutional deadline.

MP Qorrolli issued an open call to PDK, LDK, and AAK, inviting them to take part in the presidential election process.

The Constitutional Court specified that the 60-day period for electing the President started on August 8, with the final deadline on October 6, 2026.

Below is his full post:

Today, the Constitutional Court was very clear: the Assembly has legitimacy and the Government was formed in accordance with constitutional norms.

The President of the Republic must be elected within two weeks, that is, by October 6.

Therefore, PDK, LDK, and AAK: either we meet, cast our votes, and bring this institutional process to a close, or by mid-November the country will face new elections.

Come, let’s conclude the presidential issue.

Otherwise, the responsibility will fall on you…


Shtuar 23.09.2026 16:57

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