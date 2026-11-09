Houthis announce missile and drone attacks on Riyadh airport and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

Houthis announce missile and drone attacks on Riyadh airport and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

The Houthi movement in Yemen announced that it had struck targets in Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones. According to the movement, the attacks targeted Riyadh airport, military installations and oil industry facilities.

The Iran-backed Houthis said in a public statement that they acted in response to Saudi airstrikes in Yemen. According to the movement, the airstrikes have caused civilian casualties.

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In a post on the social media platform X, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the targets also included oil facilities belonging to Saudi giant Aramco.

The escalation follows reports from Houthi-linked media that 22 people were killed in Saudi airstrikes in the Sanaa area, which is under the movement’s control.

According to Al Jazeera, the death toll has reached 22, including women and children, while about 30 others have been injured.

During October, the Houthis have carried out missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia almost every day. In recent days, fighting in Yemen appears to have intensified.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 20:46

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