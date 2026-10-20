PS MPs have been under “house arrest” for a week / Tabaku: They are meeting at the Assembly today and need police!

In a social media post, Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku mocked Socialist Party MPs, saying they had been under “house arrest” for a week because they had not held any meetings amid the protests.

Të lidhura None found

Tabaku said that “the government is in its final days,” adding that “it cannot be held on to by force.”

Condemning police violence against protesters, Tabaku said, “The strength of the young people and university lecturers is what Albania needs today.”

“They think they can hold on to power by force. This is not a state governed by the rule of law, but a police state. The arrests and barbaric violence have left Albania waking up in fear. This is not European Albania; power cannot be held by force. After a week in which all the Socialist Party MPs have been under house arrest—because they have been under house arrest, they have disappeared from every meeting—today they have gathered at the Assembly presidium, and today they need police. Yesterday’s violence is just an example showing that this government is in its final days. The strength shown by the students and university lecturers is the strength Albania needs to become a better country,” Jorida Tabaku said.