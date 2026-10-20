Dream on about dialogue”/ Students respond to Rama, write on chairs outside the Prime Minister’s Office that he should resign

Students have responded to Prime Minister Edi Rama, who placed several chairs in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, with papers bearing the word “Dialogue” on them.

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However, on one of the papers, the students wrote that he should resign and that he should “dream on about dialogue.”

It is worth recalling that the young people have been protesting for a week, escalating their action by arguing that the prime minister did not listen to their demands during the peaceful protest that began at the end of May.

They stress that their demand for Rama’s resignation remains non-negotiable.