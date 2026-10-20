Professors gather outside the Polytechnic University in solidarity with students against police violence

Professors gather outside the Polytechnic University in solidarity with students against police violence

A large number of professors gathered today outside the Polytechnic University of Tirana, expressing their support for the students and their positions.

Të lidhura

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The Trade Union of University Employees of Albania (SPUSH) joined the reactions opposing police violence against protesting students.

The gathering took place outside the Polytechnic University of Tirana, as announced by the professors.

In a previous public statement, the union expressed concern about the situation during the student protests, which have continued for six days, and condemned what it described as police violence.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 11:10

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