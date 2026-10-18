Protest moves to Zogu i Zi, protesters set rubbish bins on fire

The citizens’ gathering has not been limited to “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard, but has also spread to other areas of the capital.

Të lidhura None found

Some of the protesters have moved to the Zogu i Zi area, near the Train Station, where the situation has become tense.

Police forces have pursued the protesters, while young people have set rubbish bins on fire.

Water tankers have also arrived at the scene and are attempting to disperse the protesters.

Police and protesters continue to confront one another, as clashes persist on the streets of the capital.