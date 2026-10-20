Prime Minister Rama invited them to dialogue; lecturers respond: There is no communication with us, but with the students—we stand with them

Lecturer Sandër Kovaçi called on parents and citizens to support the protest by Albanian students and pupils, announcing a march toward the Prime Minister’s Office against police violence.

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He also responded to Prime Minister Edi Rama’s call for dialogue, stressing that the students should be the parties to the talks.

“We call on parents and citizens to support the protest by Albanian students and pupils. Symbolically, today we will have a banner in front of us calling against police violence, and we will march toward the Prime Minister’s Office. I learned that he has set out some pink chairs and says, ‘I am waiting for you for dialogue.’ Prime Minister, lecturers are not in dialogue with you; the students are. Solve the problems with the students, and then you will have solved the lecturers’ problem as well. There is no communication with the lecturers,” the lecturer said.