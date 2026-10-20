State Department report: 13 victims of human trafficking identified in Kosovo

The U.S. Department of State’s report on human trafficking in Kosovo during 2026 assesses that the Government of Kosovo did not fully meet the minimum standards for combating this phenomenon, although it undertook significant efforts in this regard.

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According to the document, overall progress was recorded compared with the previous reporting period. For this reason, Kosovo remains on Tier 2.

The report cites as positive developments an increase in the number of convicted traffickers and a rise in the number of cases in which they were sentenced to imprisonment. The government also increased funding for victim-support services and prevention activities. During the implementation of the National Action Plan for 2024–2025, an assessment was also conducted, according to which nearly half of the planned objectives had been achieved.

However, the authorities failed to meet minimum standards in several important areas. The number of people suspected of trafficking who were indicted declined. Although the courts handed down more prison sentences to traffickers, in most cases the sentences were lower than the minimum stipulated by the Law on the Prevention and Combating of Human Trafficking.

The State Department also underlined that not all cases of forced child begging were investigated as possible human-trafficking offenses. Shortcomings in procedures for identifying victims of this form of exploitation meant that the government failed to effectively prevent the possible punishment of victims for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of trafficking.

During the reporting period, the government identified 13 victims, compared with 14 identified in 2024. All of the victims that year had been sexually exploited. Of them, two were women and 11 were girls, while none was a foreign national.

Kosovo had Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and a National Referral Mechanism (NRM) in place. However, observers reported a lack of guidance and proactive initiatives to identify victims of forced begging, particularly when children were involved.

Under the SOPs, an investigator from the Unit for the Investigation of Human Trafficking and a victim advocate from the Office for Victim Assistance and Advocacy were required to meet to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment and coordinate the care and referral of victims to the relevant services. In cases involving children, a social worker was also required to participate in the process. Nongovernmental organizations said that the referral mechanism functioned well.

The government provided shelter, medical care, counseling, legal assistance, and repatriation support, either directly or in cooperation with civil society organizations. As part of this cooperation, 18 victims received assistance.

The authorities operated the specialized temporary secure facility, which served high-risk victims. This category included cases in which the trafficker was still at large, victims testifying in court, and people awaiting repatriation. For low- and medium-risk victims, the government had licensed and funded two shelters managed by nongovernmental organizations.

Victims were not awarded compensation as part of criminal judgments. However, the Office for Victim Assistance and Advocacy submitted compensation claims to the State Fund in two cases. As a result, the victims each received 2,000 euros ($2,350).