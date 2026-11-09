Prattipati and Maqedonci discuss defense cooperation and support for the KSF

Prattipati and Maqedonci discuss defense cooperation and support for the KSF

The U.S. Embassy in Kosovo announced that Chargé d’Affaires Anu Prattipati met with Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci.

According to the announcement, the talks focused on the strong defense partnership between the two countries.

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The U.S. Embassy said it intends to continue cooperation and support the further development of the Kosovo Security Force’s (KSF) capabilities.

“Today’s meeting between Chargé d’Affaires Anu Prattipati and Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci focused on our strong defense partnership,” the embassy said in a statement.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 18:32

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