Përparim Rama: I believe I will run for LDK leadership

Pristina Mayor Përparim Rama has said he believes he will be part of the race for the position of chairman of the Democratic League of Kosovo.

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He made this known during the “DPT te Fidani” program, while explaining that a final decision has not yet been made.

“I have not made the decision yet, but I believe so,” Rama said.

Rama stressed that he has been engaged for years in supporting the LDK and that he will continue to help the political entity.

“I have helped the Democratic League of Kosovo. After 12 years, the LDK is the leading party in the capital, and I have offered, I would say, my help throughout this time and continue to offer this help. Naturally, I am interested in helping the Democratic League of Kosovo and in bringing it out of where it is. As always, I have been there for them, I am there for them, and I will be there for them,” he said.