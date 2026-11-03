Parents of “Pulse” victims: Timely closure by authorities would have prevented the club from operating on 16 March 2025

Lawyer Petre Shilegov’s request to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to review the case has prompted a strong reaction from the parents of the victims of the tragic fire at the “Pulse” nightclub in Kočani. They say the nightclub’s years of illegal operation cannot be equated with other cases involving different legal grounds and responsibilities.

The families say they clearly understand why the defendants are facing charges. They insist that the examination of responsibility for the tragedy must also include the conduct of the institutions tasked with overseeing the safety of the premises.

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According to the parents, “Pulse” operated illegally for 13 years. Throughout that time, they stress, the relevant authorities had a duty to inspect the premises and ensure compliance with legal provisions.

In their public statement, they demand to know who was responsible for checking the safety plans, technical reports, minimum technical requirements and licences necessary for the nightclub’s operation. They direct these questions to the Directorate for Protection and Rescue, the Ministry of Economy, the State Market Inspectorate and other institutions with inspection powers.

The parents believe that the unlawful actions and omissions attributed to the defendants in the indictment contributed to endangering human lives and to the catastrophic consequences of the fire.

They devote part of their statement to today’s court hearing, at which an expert witness from “Venci Project” is testifying. Referring to what they say was presented in the courtroom, the parents raise questions about the project documentation drawn up before the nightclub’s reconstruction.

They seek clarification on who checked and approved this documentation, whether every legal procedure was followed and how its use was permitted while the premises were operating.

For the families, the existence of project documentation cannot be used to justify possible breaches of the law. Nor, they say, should it serve to lessen responsibility for the institutional failures being examined at trial.

The parents reiterate that prompt intervention by the responsible institutions could have stopped the nightclub from continuing to operate if it did not meet the legal requirements.

Concluding their statement, they say that had the authorities intervened in time and closed the premises, “Pulse” would not have been operating on 16 March 2025. The parents of those who died say they paid the price for these failures with their children, the most precious thing they had.