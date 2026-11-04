On Europe’s most wanted list: €20,000 reward for information on 41-year-old Serbian woman; two tattoos could help identify her

Dutch authorities are searching internationally for Ninoslava Jović, 41, from Niš, Serbia. She is suspected of helping those behind one of Europe’s largest jewelry robberies, although police say she did not directly take part in smashing the display cases or taking the valuables.

Jović has been placed on Europe’s most wanted list. Her photograph and identifying details have been published on the official websites of the Dutch police and Europol. Investigators believe she may be in Serbia: she was last seen in Niš. They have not ruled out the possibility that she has gone to another country.

Të lidhura None found

Two distinctive marks are the tattoos on her forearms: the name “Selena” on her right and the word “Faith” on her left. According to the police description, she has brown eyes, full lips and naturally brown hair that may have been dyed blonde.

The Dutch public prosecutor’s office in the province of Limburg is offering €20,000 for information leading to the arrest of those wanted in connection with the case. Alongside Jović, authorities are seeking four other Serbian citizens: Aleksandar Cenić (50), Aleksandar Stojiljković (50), Duško Dimitrijević (50) and Bratislav Stojanović (41).

The four men are suspected of belonging to the Pink Panther criminal group, known internationally for robbing luxury stores and stealing valuables in countries around the world.

The robbery took place on June 28, 2022, at TEFAF, the prestigious art and antiques fair in Maastricht, the Netherlands. According to Serbian media outlet Blic, the stolen jewelry is worth around €40 million.

That day, four men approached a luxury jewelry stand posing as ordinary visitors. They then smashed the glass display cases with hammers and took the jewelry. Among the stolen items was a yellow diamond necklace valued at around €27 million. A small portion of the stolen items was later found in Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana.

Investigators are also trying to identify two women filmed after the robbery in an Opel vehicle that the perpetrators are suspected of using after the theft. After a brief stop in Belgium, the car was found in a hotel parking lot in Frankfurt, Germany.

Hotel cameras recorded the two women getting out of the vehicle. Both were wearing dresses, and one wore red sandals. Police do not consider them suspects in the robbery but want to question them because they may have important information about the identities and whereabouts of the fugitives.

The Dutch public prosecutor’s office is again urging the public to report any information that could help solve the case and apprehend those wanted. Separately, the insurance company has offered a reward of up to €600,000 for information leading to the discovery and recovery of the stolen jewelry.