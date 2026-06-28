Natasha Kandiq Raises Suspicions of a Possible Mass Grave in Pasuljanske Livade

Natasha Kandiq, founder of the Humanitarian Law Center, has raised suspicions about the existence of a mass grave in Pasuljanske Livade, Serbia.

In a post on X, she said that she had spoken about this issue as early as 2008 during a meeting with Serbia’s then-Minister of Defense, Dragan Sutanovac.

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Kandiq wrote: “The possible mass grave in Pasuljanske Livade was the subject of my meeting with Serbia’s Minister of Defense, Dragan Sutanovac, in 2008. I informed him that I had spoken with a person who claimed to have been the driver of the refrigerated truck used to transport the bodies from Kosovo to the Pasuljanske Livade military base.”

According to her, the person she had spoken with claimed to have been the driver of the truck that transported the victims’ bodies from Kosovo to the “Pasuljanske Livade” military base.

She said that this person had asked for money in exchange for providing further information, but then never appeared again.

Kandiq added that immediately after receiving this information, she informed Minister Sutanovac, but he also never responded afterward.

Pasuljanske Livade is considered the place where the Serbian terrorists who took part in the Banjska attack were trained. This area is one of the main bases of the Serbian army.