Nagavci discusses expanding cooperation with Hungarian ambassador

Nagavci discusses expanding cooperation with Hungarian ambassador

Arbërie Nagavci, head of the parliamentary group of the Vetëvendosje Movement, met with Hungary’s ambassador to Kosovo, László István Dux.

In a Facebook post, Nagavci said the discussion focused on relations between Kosovo and Hungary and opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Të lidhura

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She praised Hungary’s support for Kosovo over the years, as well as cooperation in education and opportunities for young Kosovars to study in Hungary.

The meeting also addressed Kosovo’s European prospects, the importance of advancing the integration process, and membership in international organizations. Nagavci stressed that Kosovo remains committed to strengthening relations with Hungary on the basis of mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests. She thanked Ambassador Dux for the visit and constructive discussion.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 23:02

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