Klodiana Lala: Rama-Veliaj friction may have political causes; transfer to Fier was unnecessary

On the “Prime News24” program, journalist Klodiana Lala discussed the relationship between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj. She said there was friction between them that she did not believe stemmed from the criminal charges. She also suggested the tensions could have political causes, particularly with elections approaching.

Lala emphasized the importance of Tirana Municipality, saying that losing control of it would also mean losing the financial power and political influence it represents.

Të lidhura None found

Speaking about Veliaj’s transfer from pretrial detention to Fier prison, the journalist said the move was unnecessary. She also rejected attempts to portray the mayor as a political prisoner.

Lala criticized the General Directorate of Prisons’ explanation that the transfer was a state secret. According to her, the decision was made on Rama’s orders, and she called the prisons director’s justification thoughtless. She added that the director has the legal authority to transfer any prisoner or convicted inmate when she deems it necessary, so there was no reason to present the transfer as a state secret.