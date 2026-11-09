Kurti meets French Senate President Gérard Larcher in Paris

Before the Paris Peace Forum began, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti was received by Gérard Larcher, president of the French Senate.

In a post about the meeting, Kurti said he had expressed his gratitude to Larcher for France’s role in Kosovo’s liberation and independence, as well as for its continued support for the country’s development.

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The discussion covered Kosovo’s full institutional and political stability following the election of its president, as well as the country’s democratic progress and economic development. Kurti also outlined the government’s plans for its new term, focusing on railway and sports infrastructure, dam construction and the defense industry. The two sides explored concrete opportunities to expand cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations, as well as their commitment to reforms in justice, education and public administration.

Kurti noted that Kosovo is fully aligned with the European Union’s common foreign and security policy. He said that granting Kosovo candidate country status and opening accession negotiations would be fair decisions and would encourage overall progress. He described France’s support as important both in this process and for Kosovo’s NATO membership, which, he said, would help ensure lasting peace and long-term security in the Western Balkans and throughout Europe.