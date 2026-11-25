Brussels will host a meeting today between the leaders of the European Union and the Western Balkan countries as part of the EU-Western Balkans Summit.

The official agenda, published by the European Council, schedules participants’ arrival for 17:00, followed by the official welcome at 17:40.

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The plenary session is scheduled to begin at 18:00. A family photo will be taken afterward, at 19:05.

A press conference is expected to be held at around 19:15, and the summit program will conclude with a working dinner at 20:00.

The meeting will focus on relations and cooperation between the European Union and the Western Balkan countries.