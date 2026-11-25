Several parliamentary committees of the Kosovo Assembly will meet today to discuss the implementation of laws, audit reports, the draft 2027 budget law, health sector loan agreements, and issues related to the rights of communities.

The Committee on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Petitions will begin its meeting at 09:00. Its members will meet with an expert nominated by the National Democratic Institute (NDI), focusing on oversight of the implementation of the Law on the Prevention and Protection from Domestic Violence, Violence against Women and Gender-Based Violence.

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The Committee on Public Finance Oversight is expected to meet at 10:00. Its agenda includes audit reports on the 2025 annual financial statements of the Ministry of Economy, KOSTT and the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK).

Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli has been invited to the meeting. The chief executive officers and board chairs of KOSTT and KEK will also attend the discussion of their respective reports.

The Committee on Oversight of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency is also scheduled to meet at 10:00. Within the scope of its responsibilities, the parliamentary body will review the draft law on budget allocations for the 2027 Budget of the Republic of Kosovo.

The Budget Committee will meet at 11:00. Its focus will be two draft laws ratifying health sector loan agreements: an agreement between Kosovo and the Council of Europe Development Bank for the “Improving Secondary and Tertiary Healthcare” project, and an agreement between Kosovo and the European Investment Bank to improve medical equipment and infrastructure.

The committee will also review the draft law amending and supplementing the Law on the Establishment of a Deposit Insurance System for Financial Institutions in Kosovo, the 2025 annual financial report for the Budget of the Republic of Kosovo, and the Assembly’s expenditure report for the first nine months of 2026.

The Committee on the Rights and Interests of Communities and Return has scheduled two meetings. The first will begin at 11:30 and will focus on reviewing the implementation of legislation guaranteeing the rights of communities.

The committee’s second meeting will be held at 12:30, when members will meet with Hungary’s ambassador to Kosovo, László István Dux.