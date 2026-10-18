Moscow rejects Rama’s accusations over protests: Albanian citizens have taken to the streets

Moscow rejects Rama’s accusations over protests: Albanian citizens have taken to the streets

Prime Minister Edi Rama’s remarks suggesting that Russia and Iran may have played a role in the protests against the government have prompted a response from Moscow. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, dismissed the claims and called on Rama not to attribute citizens’ discontent to foreign actors.

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In a statement published by the Russian Embassy in Tirana, Zakharova addressed the message to the Albanian prime minister, stressing that the country’s authorities are responsible for domestic affairs and that the protests reflect citizens’ dissatisfaction.

“The prime minister of Albania has accused Russia and Iran of being behind the unrest in the country. Edi Rama stated that the protests are the work of foreigners who do not want Albania to join the EU. No, Edi Rama, it is the citizens of your country who have taken to the streets in protest, and you should not blame others. Solve your own domestic problems,” the Russian spokesperson said in her response.

The response comes on the sixth day of protests in Albania. The demonstrations have been accompanied by clashes between protesters and police, while tensions have also spread beyond the capital and citizens continue to protest against the government.

In her statement, Zakharova publicly rejected Rama’s claims of possible Russian and Iranian involvement. She stressed that the protests stem from domestic discontent and that the Albanian authorities should respond to citizens’ demands.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 22:24

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