Ministry of Labour and Family awaits completion of report on social work centres in Peja and Gjilan

Following reports published by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs on institutional failures that had fatal consequences for Arlinda Zekaj, the Ministry of Labour and Family has also begun reviewing the actions of the Social Work Centre in Peja.

Minister Andin Hoti said that the report on the case is expected to be completed within a few days. Meanwhile, the ministry is also focusing on the Social Work Centre in Gjilan, following the tragic incident in which two people lost their lives, including an infant.

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Hoti said that the inspection division obtained the complete case file on the day the incident occurred in Peja and interviewed officials at the Social Work Centre. According to him, the case in Gjilan has also been reviewed, but the final report has not yet been completed.

“On the day the incident occurred, the inspection division went to Peja and took the entire case file. It also interviewed the officials working at the Social Work Centre. In Gjilan, regarding the incident that occurred a few days ago, in which the small infant tragically died, the report has still not been completed. We do not have the final report; there are some findings that I cannot disclose before the report is completed,” said Andin Hoti, Minister of Labour and Family.

Regarding the measures that may be taken after the report is completed, the minister clarified that the authority lies with the local level, specifically the mayor of the Municipality of Peja.

He explained that the inspection division monitors the implementation of policies at Social Work Centres, while the final report is sent to the mayor of the municipality, who is asked to take disciplinary measures against Social Work Centre officials.

“The inspection division has a duty to see whether policies are being implemented within the Social Work Centres, but the measures we can take are not extensive, because what we do is send the final report to the mayor of the Municipality of Peja and ask him to take disciplinary measures against the Social Work Centre officials. Now it depends—I am not saying on his goodwill, because he has a legal obligation—but I cannot intervene,” Hoti stressed.

Social Work Centres in Kosovo continue to face numerous difficulties, including staff shortages and inadequate working conditions. In some cases, communication with these institutions also remains a problem.

For this reason, Yll Bokshi, a lawyer in the Municipality of Gjakova, took the initiative to create a website publishing contact numbers and other information about Social Work Centres.

Bokshi believes that these institutions need reform and that their role in society is important.

“The legal basis needs to change, the entire process needs to be changed, and social workers in Kosovo need to be supported. As far as I know, there are no shelters or orphanages; there are non-governmental organisations that run them and receive funding from the state. There should have been something within the state… Here in Kosovo, someone has to die or some scandal has to happen before we reflect. I hope the recent events serve as a mirror for reflection and that urgent reform is carried out,” said Yll Bokshi, lawyer.

The Ministry of Labour and Family has also drawn up a report on the Social Work Centre in Lipjan, following the serious case involving the mistreatment of a 5-year-old child. According to Minister Hoti, only one official was suspended in connection with the incident.

The municipality, meanwhile, has not provided any further information regarding the implementation of the recommendations contained in the report. It has maintained the same position regarding the television station’s requests for more information about the measures, recommendations and their implementation.