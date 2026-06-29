Meti on the protests against Rama: In a democracy, the responsible minister would have resigned; the Diaspora returns to the homeland on the 4th with two motorcades

For the past month, protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama have continued in Albania, while Albanians living in the Diaspora have also expressed support for the demonstrators in Tirana, calling for his removal.

In an interview with “News24,” Bledar Meti said that the Diaspora has carried significant weight in the protest against the prime minister. Asked about the fine that had been imposed on him, he described it as shameful and said that in a democratic state the responsible minister would have resigned.

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“Albania’s problem is the electoral model, the lack of accountability. We have been very clear in our demands: to heal Albania’s problem, we must give way to change. Our statements have been clear: the resignation of the government and the creation of a political transitional government. The Electoral Code must be changed. We must go to the root of the problem. The prime minister and his MPs attacked the Diaspora because we demanded a change to the Electoral Code,” he said.

Meti added: “I have paid the fine. If we were in Britain, or in other democratic countries, the minister responsible for this ugliness would have resigned.”

He also stressed that Albanians in the Diaspora are coordinating for the protest and that their entry into the homeland is planned for the 4th.

“Two motorcades from the north and south to join in the square. It is unforgivable for the prime minister to address people in that arrogant language, while there is talk of mega corruptive deals,” he said.