Meta launches AI checks on Instagram to detect falsely reported ages

Meta has announced that it will expand its AI-powered age-verification technology worldwide. The aim is to identify teenage users more accurately and prevent them from evading the restrictions that apply to them on social media.

The new system is expected to launch on Instagram this month. It will then be extended to Facebook and Threads.

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The company says the AI can identify users suspected of being under 18, even if they have provided an incorrect date of birth to appear to be adults.

To estimate a user’s age, the system examines their behavior and the content they post on the platform. When it identifies a teenager, their account is automatically moved into a category with special protections for that age group.

Those protections limit who can contact teenagers, what content they are shown and how long they can use the apps, according to Al Jazeera.

Meta’s planned measures include reminders to stop using Instagram after 60 minutes, silencing notifications at night and limits on daily usage time.

Certain types of content will also be restricted for teenage accounts, as will features that could encourage social comparison, including likes and reactions to other users’ posts.

Parents will be able to receive notifications about their children’s activity on the platform. They will also be informed when a teenager communicates with an adult for the first time.

These changes come as Meta faces criticism and numerous lawsuits over the impact of social media on children and teenagers.

Child development experts have expressed concern about excessive use of the platforms, social pressure and the possibility of minors encountering harmful content.

Meta has also called on other technology companies, including TikTok and YouTube, to take similar steps to identify and protect teenagers.