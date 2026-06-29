MEP Jutta Paulus at the protest: Rama asked me by email not to support an amendment, your voice will be heard in Brussels

During the large protest in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, German MEP Jutta Paulus delivered her speech, in which she openly attacked Prime Minister Edi Rama and also made public an episode that, according to her, took place in Brussels. She praised the citizens for their resistance and stressed that Albania’s natural wealth must not be destroyed for the interests of oligarchs.

“Albanian nature is very beautiful and wonderful, and it is so good to see you fighting for nature, for the flamingos, and against the oligarchs who want to destroy that nature. We are here to support you in this battle and we will carry your voice to Brussels and say that Albania is not for sale, nature is not for sale!” Paulus said.

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She also stressed that the citizens’ struggle is not only about their country, but also about their right to be heard, recalling that this is also supported by European legislation. According to her, if Albania aims to become part of the European Union, then the government must immediately withdraw the laws drafted to order.

“You are fighting for your country, but also for your rights, to be heard. Because this is in European laws. If Albania is to join the EU, which you so richly deserve, then your government must change the law, must remove the law they changed for billionaires and did not make for the good of Albanians, but only for their own pockets and their friends! Thank you for this protest even though the government seeks to intimidate you and strip you of your rights.”

In the closing part of her speech, Paulus spoke about an attempt at pressure by the head of the Albanian government to block amendments in the European Parliament, giving assurances that the voice of the protest would not go unheard in Brussels.

“Tineke mentioned the resolution calling for a moratorium. I received an email from Edi Rama telling me not to vote for an amendment, but of course we voted for that amendment because European law must remain in force and it is not for sale either! Continue your battle, we will do our best to support your struggle in Brussels. Albanians deserve more than their government.”