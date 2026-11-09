Maqedonci and Belgian ambassador discuss strengthening defense ties

Maqedonci and Belgian ambassador discuss strengthening defense ties

Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci welcomed Belgium’s ambassador to Kosovo, Arnaud Dusaucy, for their first meeting since the ambassador took office. The discussion focused on opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two countries on defense and security.

Maqedonci said he thanked the diplomat for Belgium’s continued support for Kosovo, particularly in those two areas.

Të lidhura

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In a Facebook post, the minister said the two sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and welcomed the accreditation of the Republic of Kosovo’s defense attaché in Belgium. He also stressed the importance of implementing the joint letter of intent between the two countries to strengthen and expand defense cooperation.

Maqedonci wished Dusaucy success in his new role and expressed his readiness to continue and expand cooperation between Kosovo and Belgium.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 18:32

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