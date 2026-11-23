Lock of hair belonging to George Washington, the first American president, sold at auction for $4,000

A lock of hair that belonged to George Washington, the first president of the United States of America, was sold at auction for $4,000.

The historical item was placed inside a frame and was sold on Saturday by the auction house “Richmond Auctions.” The buyer’s identity has not been disclosed, while the item’s origin is linked to 1799, shortly before Washington’s death, as BBC reports.

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According to data published by the auction organizers, the hair initially belonged to John Gadsby, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, who had hosted Washington for dinner during the final months of his life.

Later, the item passed to Gadsby’s descendants and was acquired by collector John K. Lattimer before it went up for auction.

This history is also documented by a 1928 testimony given by Julia Ten Eyck McBlair, Gadsby’s granddaughter. She recounted that her grandfather had received the lock of hair because of his friendship and close connection with Washington in the final days of his life.

In her testimony, McBlair recalled that the hair was placed in a frame and hung under the portrait of General Washington in the family home. Although $4,000 is a considerable amount for such an item, this sale is not the highest record for the American president’s hair.

In 2021, three strands of hair believed to have been taken from Washington around the time of his death sold for about $40,000. They were kept inside a medallion.

George Washington died in 1799, after serving two terms as the first president of the United States. He led American forces to victory in the Revolutionary War against Britain and played an important role in drafting the United States Constitution.

Washington left office in 1797, after two presidential terms, setting an important precedent in the country’s political history.

The first American president’s hair has survived for more than two centuries and has become a sought-after item for history collectors. At least 50 samples of Washington’s hair are kept in the collection of Mount Vernon, his former residence that now operates as a museum.

Meanwhile, historical documents related to Washington also continue to attract strong interest at auctions. In July, a letter signed by him in 1776, in which he requested soldiers for the Continental Army in the war against the British, sold for $109,800.