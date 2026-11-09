LDK seeks extraordinary session on findings of EU Progress Report

LDK seeks extraordinary session on findings of EU Progress Report

Jehona Lushaku-Sadriu, head of the LDK parliamentary group, has announced that an extraordinary session of the Assembly is expected to be held this week. At the session, the government will be asked to account for the lack of progress documented in the European Union’s Progress Report.

After a meeting of the Assembly Presidency, Lushaku-Sadriu said the political parties had also discussed the state of healthcare and the energy sector, which she said face serious problems.

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She said a motion would be submitted for a parliamentary debate on energy purchasing and management. The findings of the latest EU report, meanwhile, will be examined at the extraordinary session.

According to Lushaku-Sadriu, the political parties have backed the initiative to convene the session, and the necessary signatures are expected to be formalized during the day.

She said the lack of progress on reforms required by the European Union is hindering Kosovo’s path toward European integration.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 14:00

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