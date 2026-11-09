Albanian Files”: Berisha accuses Rama of corruption and doubts SPAK will punish him

Albanian Files”: Berisha accuses Rama of corruption and doubts SPAK will punish him

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha responded to SPAK’s launch of an investigation into the “Albanian File” case, which concerns the construction of a hotel called “Edi Rama” in the Gjipe Canyon area.

Berisha said he does not expect the investigation to result in criminal charges against Prime Minister Edi Rama. Sarcastically, he compared believing that SPAK would punish Rama to trying to see your own ear without a mirror.

Të lidhura

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He accused Edi Rama and his brother, Olsi Rama, of acquiring 221,000 square meters of land near Gjipe Canyon.

According to Berisha, the land is public property and has historically had no registered owners.

Berisha claimed that the ownership claims were not supported by cadastral records from the period of the Empire, the Kingdom or the dictatorship.

He said the process of acquiring the land began after Edi Rama became prime minister and also accused members of Spiro Koleka’s family of involvement in the matter.

Speaking about SPAK’s November 8 announcement that it had opened an investigation into “Albanian File,” Berisha noted that some had welcomed the move, while others doubted it would produce results. He reiterated that, in his view, the investigation would not end with Edi Rama being punished.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 14:01

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