Kosovo Security Force personnel train for interventions in Croatia

Kosovo Security Force personnel train for interventions in Croatia

Members of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) Military Police Intervention Platoon took part in the international training course “Training Based on SOP – Standards of Interventions” in Slunj, Croatia.

Instructors from the Croatian Army’s Military Police Counterterrorism Unit led the training. It aimed to improve professional skills and expand intervention capabilities.

Të lidhura

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Practical activities gave participants the opportunity to refine their tactical skills, share professional experiences and learn about intervention standards and procedures.

By taking part in the training, KSF personnel helped strengthen international cooperation and the exchange of experience between the military structures of the two countries.

The KSF continues to work on its personnel’s professional development, readiness and operational skills through joint training and cooperation with international partners.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 14:00

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