Kurti meets friends and supporters of Kosovo in Paris

Kosovo’s prime minister, Albin Kurti, is in Paris, where he met with several prominent figures and supporters of the country. The meeting took place a day before the opening of the Peace Forum.

Kurti said the discussions covered economic development and democratic progress, investment in security and defense, and Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic integration. They also focused on the September 16 judgment and efforts to correct it on appeal.

Të lidhura None found

In his post, Kurti expressed gratitude to the friends of the Republic of Kosovo whom he met in the French capital ahead of the forum’s official opening.

Among those present was Alain Richard, a former defense minister who supported NATO’s 1999 intervention to stop war crimes and the ethnic cleansing of Kosovo Albanians by the Serbian state apparatus.

Kurti also met Gilles Pernet, an army officer and former senior administrator in the Ministry of Defense’s Department of Strategic Affairs. Pernet co-authored the book “Kosovo: récits sur la construction d’un État” with Sébastien Gricourt, whom Kurti described as a valued friend and supporter of the Republic of Kosovo.

Véronique Nahoum-Grappe, an anthropologist and researcher whose work focuses on sexual violence in wars and conflicts, also attended the meeting. She has been involved with Kosovo since the 1990s and wrote the book “Kosovo: un drame annoncé”. Nahoum-Grappe is the daughter of philosopher and sociologist Edgar Morin.

The meeting also included Frédérique Duversin, director of the Kosovo Cultural Center in Paris. She has supported Kosovo’s people and state since the last decade of the previous century, promoting the country’s culture and supporting Kosovar students, artists and art.

Kurti also met Florence Hartmann, a journalist and former Le Monde correspondent known for her expertise in international justice and the Western Balkans. She served as an adviser and spokesperson for the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague and has written several books, including “Milosevic, la diagonale du fou”.

According to Kurti, the discussions also addressed plans for the new governing term and France’s important role in Kosovo’s path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.