Kenya seizes 454 kilograms of methamphetamine worth $27 million; three arrested

In an operation targeting international drug trafficking, Kenyan police seized 454 kilograms of methamphetamine. The drugs are estimated to be worth around $27 million (€24 million).

The operation took place off the coast of Kenya, based on intelligence gathered by Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities. Three people were arrested: two Tanzanian nationals and one Ugandan national.

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Police said the investigation began last week after a suspect was arrested in Tanzania. He was later handed over to Kenyan authorities at the border and is also suspected of having links to an earlier operation in Tanzania, in which 299 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin were seized.

Information obtained from him led investigators to the location where the drugs were hidden. After questioning those arrested, authorities learned that the drugs had entered Kenya through the port of Mombasa.

Further investigations revealed that some of the suspects belonged to an international drug trafficking network active in several African countries and the United Arab Emirates.

The seizure is considered one of the largest in Kenya’s history. Last month, the Kenyan Navy identified a vessel carrying around one ton of drugs near the country’s coast in the Indian Ocean.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive synthetic drug. Its use can have serious health consequences, including psychosis, heart attack and stroke.