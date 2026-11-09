Veterinarians protest outside the government against 2027 budget cuts

Veterinary health sector workers protested outside the government, demanding that the budget for 2027 not be cut. They say the sector is facing difficulties because of insufficient funding and delays in implementing preventive measures to protect animal health.

The protest was organized by veterinarians and veterinary clinics that implement preventive measures in the field, with the support of the Veterinary Chamber of Macedonia.

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Veterinarians say budget funds for protecting animal health have been insufficient, especially over the past two years. They also object to the way institutions treat their profession.

Veterinarian Lazim Zurapi said that projects set out in the annual plan have not yet begun, although, in his view, they should have been completed by now. He linked the delay to food quality and safety for consumers and called for the laboratory where samples for testing must be submitted to be put into operation urgently.

The Veterinary Chamber warned that postponing preventive measures hinders the timely detection and prevention of animal diseases. It said the consequences could affect livestock farming, the animal trade, food safety and public health.

Zharko Mihajllovski, president of the Veterinary Chamber of North Macedonia, said the budget for animal health protection had fallen from around 400 million denars several years ago to around 180 million denars. He said this reduction shows that the Food and Veterinary Agency cannot cover all the costs of the services veterinary companies will provide next year.