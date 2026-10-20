Kosovo Assembly to hold three parliamentary committee meetings today

Kosovo Assembly to hold three parliamentary committee meetings today

Three parliamentary committees will meet today at the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo to discuss topics related to the economy, healthcare and public administration.

Të lidhura

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The Committee on Public Administration, Digitalization, Local Government, Media and Regional Development will meet at 11:00. The agenda includes a report from the Independent Oversight Board for the Civil Service of Kosovo (KPMShCK).

Meanwhile, at 10:00, the Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation will meet to review its work plan for the autumn session of 2026.

At the same time, the Health Committee will discuss the draft law amending and supplementing the Law on Budget Appropriations for the 2026 Budget of the Republic of Kosovo.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 07:24

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