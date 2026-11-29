Rain and snow in Kukës, several villages without power (VIDEO)

Rain and snow have affected the entire Kukës region over the past 24 hours, although weather conditions are currently stable.

According to a report issued at 08:20 on November 29, precipitation was light to moderate, with snow falling overnight.

Të lidhura None found

Weather conditions have caused rocks, debris and snow to fall onto national and municipal roads.

Contractors have continued clearing and salting the roads to keep traffic moving.

All national roads are currently passable, while the municipalities of Kukës, Has and Tropojë have reported no other problems.

Most of the region has electricity, except for the village of Myç-Has, the administrative units of Gjinaj and Golaj in Has Municipality, and the administrative unit of Lekbibaj in Tropojë Municipality.