From January 1 next year, Ohrid residents will pay 8 percent more for water. The decision has drawn objections from residents, who say the added cost will put further strain on their already stretched household budgets.

One resident called the increase inappropriate, noting that wages are not keeping pace with prices. Another said the increase was excessive and questioned whether the decision could be changed. He called for its impact on residents to be taken into account, particularly pensioners living on a pension.

Të lidhura None found

Over the next three years, local businesses, including hotels, will pay water bills that are 20 percent higher. The Gastronomers’ Association sees this as another blow to tourism.

Kërste Blazheski, president of HOTAM, said a 20 percent increase was unthinkable for them. He said the hotel association and hoteliers in the Ohrid region would strongly oppose the decision.

Ohrid residents will also face higher bills for sewage disposal.