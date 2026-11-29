Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has met with the newly elected members of the Albanian National Council (KKSH) and formalized an agreement with them on the institution’s joint leadership.

The meeting took place on the evening of November 28, National Flag Day and the 114th anniversary of Albania’s declaration of independence.

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The Kosovo government said the agreement includes 24 of the 29 elected members. Under the agreement, Enkel Rexhepi will lead the KKSH during its next term.

The agreement follows the November 8 elections and a repeat vote in Breznicë and Samolicë on November 22. The final results, confirmed on November 26 by Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission, show that the PVD–AL list, led by Enkel Rexhepi, received 4,752 votes and 10 seats.

The LPD–PDSH list, led by Shqiprim Musliu, secured 4,267 votes and nine seats; APN, led by Levent Qazimi, received 2,843 votes and five seats; and PD–LR, led by Sali Salihi, won 2,410 votes and five seats.

The agreement is based on inclusiveness, respect for the election winner, representation for each list in line with citizens’ votes, and the sharing of institutional responsibilities.

Kurti and the new KKSH members agreed that there should be no division between governing and opposition groups within the institution, which protects and advances the collective rights of Albanians. They said leading it requires cooperation and shared institutional responsibility.

The parties welcomed the possibility of the five members of the Democratic Progress Movement also joining the agreement, so that all 29 members would take part in the KKSH’s joint leadership.

Kurti said the cooperation shown in the parliamentary elections and now in the Albanian National Council should extend to other representative institutions, while respecting the democratic will of citizens.

During the meeting, participants emphasized that unity does not require political uniformity. It means respecting differences, coordinating actions and sharing responsibility for issues of civic and national interest.

The Kosovo government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Albanians in Preshevë, Bujanoc and Medvegjë, advancing their individual and collective rights, preserving their national identity and strengthening representative institutions.