EULEX and the Basic Court in Pristina discuss monitoring sexual violence and corruption cases

Antero Lopes, head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), met today with Ngadhnjim Arrni, president of the Basic Court in Pristina.

They discussed the role of EULEX monitoring in supporting the court’s work, with the aim of moving toward an effective justice system that is accessible to citizens.

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EULEX said particular attention was given to cases of gender-based violence and corruption.

The mission reiterated that monitoring is important in supporting the work of justice institutions.